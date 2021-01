Traffic accident, vandalism

7:43 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Hwy 119/Wood St. Disposition: Completed.

10:07 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Calvin St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:02 Civil Matter

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

11:21 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Stevens St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:07 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Ventura St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:22 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:53 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:02 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

3:27 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:53 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:10 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Stevens St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:52 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Polk St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

6:11 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:03 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

9:24 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Unfounded.

12:40 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Ln, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:21 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

3:56 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft Community Garden, Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:20 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.