Grove calls rollout of vaccine "a total failure"

State Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove ( R-Bakersfield) and several members of the California Senate Republican Caucus recently delivered a letter to Governor Newsom demanding that he set the state’s vaccine distribution as a priority.

The California Department of Public Health says California has received more than 2.4 million vaccines, yet according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker, California has administered less than 25% of doses received, or 2.07 doses per 100 people. California lags the national average of 3.03 doses per 100 people.

Sen. Grove released the following statement:

“The governor and his team have had ten months to plan for this moment, yet the rollout of the vaccine distribution has been an absolute failure. With the vaccine serving as a 'light at the end of the tunnel' for 40 million Californians, solving these problems must be an absolute priority for the governor's administration. Healthcare workers, frontline employees, elderly and at-risk citizens, and the residents of the Golden State deserve nothing less than immediate action."