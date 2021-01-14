Those 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Those eligible are asked to call or text the RRH booking line at(833-216-6663 and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

People who have you already called RRH's information line or contacted their primary care office, are already on the vaccine waitlist will be called to schedule an appointment.

For more information on eligible age groups and work sectors for vaccination, visit: https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19-vaccine-schedule/

Visit rrh.org/covid19vaccine for RRH COVID-19 Vaccine Information.

Albertsons in Ridgecrest is also vaccinating people.