COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for anyone aged 65 or older at the West Side Family Care Clinic.

Eligible people can make an appointment by calling 661-765-1935.

There is a waiting list, and the Moderna vaccine used by the District comes in vials with 10 doses each and once opened there is a very short shelf life, so the shots are being given to groups of 10 people at a time.

The West Side Health Care District received 300 doses of the vaccine on Dec. 29, Executive Director Jerry Starr said.

The vaccine is administered in two doses 28 days apart, and the first group of patients will be receiving their second dose of Jan 28 in accordance with FDA guidelines.