Officers make DUI arrest

1:40 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Ln, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:21 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

3:56 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft Community Garden, Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:20 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:45 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:33 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:41 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:44 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:26 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Coopers True Value Home Center, Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:11 Animal Control

Occurred on Shasta St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:27 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Micma Properties, Llc, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:03 Animal Control

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. . 905 R. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:28 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:56 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:13 Animal Control

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. 905 R. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:43 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at West Kern Water District, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:11 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:20 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:29 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Second St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:02 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Gerges Chevron, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:45 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on E. Woodrow St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on S. Tenth St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:25 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at G&a Mini Mart, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on S. Eighth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:09 False Alarms

Occurred on E. Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

11:32 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:13 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Church St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:35 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:01 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:32 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Harrison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

3:43 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:54 False Alarms

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

4:23 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Date St/Harrison St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:15 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:54 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av/Wood St, South Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).