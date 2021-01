The Ridgecrest Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision between a single car and pedestrian in the 300 block of West Bowman Road on Monday morning, just before 6 a.m.

Upon arriving, officers located an unresponsive person lying near the roadway. Despite emergency life saving measures and EMS services, the subject was pronounced dead a short time after, according to a press release from RPD.

No further information was provided by RPD.