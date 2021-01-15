Seven more deaths reported in Kern County on Friday

More than 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Taft area in the past week with 24 coming in the last day.

The Kern County Health Department reported 1,279 total cases in Taft on Friday, up from 1,255 on Thursday and an increase of 101 from the 1,178 cases reported on Jan. 8.

About one-third of the cases reported in the Taft area, 448, are considered recovered,

Maricopa has added two cases in the past week for a total of 68 with 33 recoveries. McKittrick has 18 with five recoveries and the Fellows-Derby Acres area has 24 total cases with six recoveries.

Kern County reported 1,149 new cases and seven more deaths from the pandemic Friday, bringing the county total to 83,547 cases and 558 deaths.

The California Department of Public Health is reporting there are 408 people hospitalized in Kern County.