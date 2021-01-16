Christina Henry passed away on Jan. 8th 2021 at the age of 58. A resident of Ridgecrest for 10 years. She is survived by her loving family, Linda Hutchens of North Carolina, Peggy Baker of Kingman AZ, Ron Henry of the Bay Area, Dave Henry of Salt Lake City, UT.

Christina worked as a legal secretary for 23 years in Reseda, CA before moving to Ridgecrest to be near her mom.

Christina was a good hearted person and always had a smile for you offering to help those around her and sharing whatever she had. Her sister Linda remembers her full of life and always saw the good in people. She enjoyed keeping her apartment clean and tidy. Enjoyed being outdoors and loved gardening, her favorite flowers were sunflowers. She loved her cat Nukie. Christina had a love for God; she felt his presence. We will forever miss her.