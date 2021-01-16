The Ridgecrest City Council on Jan. 20 will be discussing an application for the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program. The city intends to apply for an $8 million grant to build a new community pool.

Consultant Counsilman-Hunsaker has estimated that the pool would cost up to $350,000 a year to operate and bring in roughly $100,000 in annual revenue, leaving $250,000 in funding needed. One of the grant requirements is that the city be able to operate and maintain the pool for 30 years.

Council will also hear a COVID-19 update from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Also on the agenda is a report on crime statistics from the Ridgecrest Police Department.

Council will also fill in the remaining seats on committees, boards and commissions. Also on the agenda is providing guidance to the city’s representative to the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, Scott Hayman.

At the meeting will also be a public hearing on proposed Community Development Block Grant projects for 2021-2022. The anticipated fair share amount for that year is $107,000

City staff recommends that the CBDG funding allocation should be considered for

improvements to the Leroy Jackson softball fields, combining the CBDG grant with another grant of almost $178,000 to support a larger project including shade structures over spectator seating, installing covered dugouts, and upgrades to the infields on the two lower fields, according to a staff report.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wed., Jan. 20, 2021. There is no closed session scheduled.

All council meetings will be closed to public attendance until further notice with only council members and essential staff allowed to attend in person.

Council meetings are routinely streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live and are also available for playback after the meeting.

To call in for public comments call 760-499-5010. The city asks callers to be patient. The phone line will allow only one caller at a time, so if the line is busy callers are asked to continue to dial. The city will be allowing a 20-30 second delay between callers to give time for media delays and callers to dial in. Callers wishing to comment on multiple items are asked to call in separately as each item is presented.

Written comments supporting, opposing, or otherwise commenting on an agenda item can be submitted for distribution to the City Council prior to the meeting. Send emails to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov. Written correspondence may be sent to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Those writing are asked to specify to which agenda item the comment relates.

“All communication, whether it is a formal letter or an online informal email, is read by the City Council,” according to the city.

Access the City Council agenda, minutes and video web page at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council.

The process is temporary and subject to change due to various circumstances, according to the city. Those with questions are asked to call Charlon at 760-499-5002.