I know you saw what happened on Capitol Hill; we all saw. We watched as droves of angry protesters descended upon the Capitol and made a very public spectacle of an already-hard week. The raid was a big mistake for plenty of reasons, but I have no interest this week in getting into that. Not because it does not matter or because it was insignificant — it does matter, and it is significant — but because I do not think that history will show that this attack brought about anything good.

To be frank, I have no problem with patriotism — even revolutionary acts in the name of patriotism — if they are well-placed, well-timed, and well-meaning. But the senseless behavior of this reactionary mob was anything but patriotic.

It has been emotionally exhausting to watch as blame is passed back and forth between people, groups, and parties, about who started what, and why, all while people continue to die for these finger-pointing shenanigans. What’s worse: it could have all been avoided if we had, from the beginning, loved one another.

“They knew what they were getting into,” some say of people hurt or killed in the recent riots or “protests.” “They had it coming to them,” others say. If you are angry about what is happening, be angry; if you are sad, be sad. Things that evoke our emotions inspire us to action. How powerful is that human passion that can bring about real, good change! but not if the cause is not driven by love. Hate begets hate.

Love. Real, brotherly, supernatural love is the only alternative to violence if we want to talk about change. Mind you, I do not mean the kind of love we have for people who agree with us — that’s far too simple. I mean the Christ-like love we ought to have for our enemies. We can disagree — even be angry — at people we love. I am reminded of John 13:35: “By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:35, RSV). The Christian identity is one that calls for radical love, love without condition. Love that loves in spite of itself. That is transformative change.

Some people believe that nobody should feel sorry for “the other side.” We tend to take sides on things like this. But this week, my hope is that maintaining a healthy perspective can draw our attention away from each other’s politics, and toward our humanity — our inherent value. What do we all have in common? Our personhood.