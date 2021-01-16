The Honorable Kevin McCarthy

4100 Empire Drive

Suite 150

Bakersfield, CA 93309

RE: The 2020 Presidential Election Results

Dear Congressman Kevin McCarthy,

Our names are Forrest and Kay Lloyd. We are concerned citizens living in your district, in the town of Ridgecrest. Our republic is at risk! We must challenge the Electoral College votes and take corrective action to insure a fair and accurate election result. If we lose this battle, we will be a nation run by power and not the rule of law.

Our republic requires good citizenship to be sustainable. Hating a president is an emotional response and does not reflect good citizenship. We as a nation need to reflect on all our trusted institutions and understand how we got to this point in our nation’s history.

I was in ground combat in the Vietnam War. I was disappointed in our nation’s decision to go to war. I was disappointed we took the moral low ground. When I came home, I vowed to be the best citizen possible to make our nation stronger and better. I do not want this election to end our republic as I have known it.

Best Regards,

Kay Lloyd

Forrest Lloyd

Ridgecrest