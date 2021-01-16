Samuel Eric Camacho passed away on Dec. 29, 2020 from heart complications. He was born at the old China Lake dispensary on Oct. 1, 1972 to Eladio and Marsha Camacho of Ridgecrest, Calif. He left behind his mother, dad, his two sisters, April La Pierre and Brandy Garcia, two sons, Tyler and Ryan Camacho, his wife Heather and three step kids, Natalie, Genna and Patrick, all of Ridgecrest.

He attended the S.D.A. school from 1st to 6th grade and graduated from Burroughs High School, and then worked for Sierra Sands School District for many years.

Even though Sammie had a bad heart, he still lived life tot he fullest with his wife and sons and step kids. He was of good nature and didn’t have a problem expressing his joy with a big smile on his face at all times.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him and loved him. He has left an empty hole in everyone’s hearts. But now he is in a better place with God Almighty with a big smile on his face.