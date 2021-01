Ridgecrest Possibilitarians' Toastmasters will hold a virtual open house mixer on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Virtual Location: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85401017042

The Meeting ID is: 854 0101 7042

No RSVP is required — just log in!

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

If you would like more information, please email Diana Eggleton at dianacabana@outlook.com or call her at 760-382-4346.