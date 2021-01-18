The Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is temporarily halting its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic effective Tuesday, Jan. 19 due to concerns over a specific batch of vaccine, according to a news release from RRH.

RRH is stopping vaccines at the guidance of the state of California "in an abundance of caution" pending a current investigation into the vaccine batch. California has called for all vaccine providers in the state to suspend vaccine use temporarily pending investigation results, according to RRH.

Vaccines were administered Monday Jan 18 by appointment as scheduled but will be put on hold beginning Tuesday pending guidance and updates from the state, according to Jayde Glenn from RRH.

Anyone scheduled for an appointment on or after Jan. 19 will hear from an RRH representative to cancel the appointment. Appointments currently scheduled and responses to messages on the RRH line will be rescheduled in the same order once vaccinations resume.

RRH cannot make additional appointment bookings or add to the current waitlist at this time, until further guidance is received from the state and county on when vaccines will be able to resume, according to the release.

"We understand that this temporary setback will be frustrating for so many who were excited to receive their vaccine this week. Please rest assured that our California state health officials are using extreme caution in the public’s best interest. We will continue to keep our community updated as more information becomes available," said RRH in the news release.

NOTE: this story was updated to provide additional information.