May 8, 1929-December 21, 2020

James H. Rhodes passed away in the Community Living Center of the Reno VA Hospital on December 21, 2020, following a short illness. He was 91.

Jim was a man of words and writing. He was an accomplished professional writer whose extensive record of publication included 27 novels, more than 90 short stores and three one-act plays. His poems and magazine articles were featured in national publications. His fiction included Avalon Westerns such as “Tell It To The Hangman” “Hardscrabble Valley” and “Ambush at Devil’s Whip” as well as “The Trail To Firebrand,” which was edited by his good friend, Tom Cooper.

Jim was also a successful young adult writer. His 1972 novel, “The Way of Charles Speaks Soft” from Criterion Books, highlighted the struggles of a young Native American man in finding his future. Jim was one of the longest continuing contributors to the long-running young people’s magazine, “Highlights for Children,” where the adventures of two fun-loving innocents he created, Bert and Mert, were often featured, as was his poetry.

Jim’s love of writing and reading began at an early age. Born in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Raymond Robert Rhodes and Georgia Vivian Thomas, he was one of eight children. He began writing fiction in the ninth grade after his English teacher recognized his writing talent. His favorite book was Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone With The Wind.” From an early age, he was able to recite from memory the opening passages of Mitchell’s classic work.

Following his graduation from Nebraska City High School in 1947, Jim moved to southern California to join his sisters who had settled there following World War II. In 1949, Jim began his career working in the housing division of the China Lake Naval Ordnance Test Station (now China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station). He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, then returned to China Lake where he worked (writing a minimum of at least two hours every night following work) in housing until his retirement in 1978, whereupon he was able to concentrate on his writing fulltime.

Jim loved the people of China Lake and Ridgecrest. He was an active member of the Cavalry Chapel Church in Ridgecrest for many years. He was known for his kind and encouraging words and welcoming hugs to those who attended Sunday services. Christmas and the holidays were always important to him. For many years he helped organize, write and produce numerous Christmas plays for the church. It was through church that he met several people whose enduring friendship would last for the remainder of Jim’s life. In particular, the families of Tom Cooper and Jane Steinmetz were like family to Jim. Jane was a dedicated friend and confidante who was always there for him. Tom, another great friend, shared long conversations and encouraged Jim to keep writing. Tom was also an indispensable editor during Jim’s later years as a writer, ensuring that Jim’s work could still be made available to new audiences. In addition to his friends, Jim maintained a highly active and engaged life that included weekly phone calls with many of his siblings who were living in California, Nevada, Arkansas and as far away as Tasmania.

Jim spent the final two years of his life living in the Community Learning Center of the Reno VA, where the nurses and staff came to know him for his quick wit, succession of humorous one-liners, his constant motion, and for his poetry, which was honored by the Reno VA for its artistry and excellence. During his last days, his favorite nurse, Kelly Presser, read him one of his final works, the poem “The Light Is Brief,” where Jim wrote that, “Across the morning/where the light/is brief but lovely/love is glorious/almost the flicker/of an eyelash/But oh, it is a wonder/Wondrous and sweetly given/hold tightly for/this love is fleeting.”

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother Florence Thomas as well as brothers Robert, Richard and Donald and sisters, Georgia Rae, Lorraine, Opal and Avis. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

One of Jim’s last wishes was to take a final walk on a summer’s evening in Ridgecrest, to breathe in the desert’s dry and stark beauty that he loved so much one last time.

Please take a walk in the evening sometime soon in honor of Jim’s memory.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00pm at Calvary Chapel of Ridgecrest, 210 E. Springer Ave. Please join us to honor our dear friend and brother.