The Kern County District Attorney’s Office in 2020 filed 21 criminal cases against people who participated in criminal activity associated with political protests, according to a news release from District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer Tuesday.

Of these 11 were felony and 10 misdemeanor cases. Additional requests for prosecution related to events involving “political unrest” continue to be reviewed, according to the release.

Zimmer urges the community to stay calm and avoid taking part in “any violent or armed protests that go beyond the right to peaceably assemble” on Jan. 20.

She reminds everyone that unlawful actions remain unlawful “regardless of the ideology behind them or whether they occur during a protest.”

Following the civil unrest at the Capitol building Jan. 1, according to the release, law enforcement groups throughout the US have prepared for possible protests and possible violence toward government institutions and policy makers on Jan. 20.

“Violence against any member of the community will not be tolerated,” the release says.

“Political protests are not a license to commit crimes,” the release quotes Zimmer as saying.

The California Penal Code allows law enforcement officials to declare an assembly unlawful due to criminal activity and thus require people to disburse and leave the area, according to the release.

“Every person remaining present at the place of any riot, rout, or unlawful assembly, after the same has been lawfully warned to disperse, except public officers and persons assisting them in attempting to disperse the same, is guilty of a misdemeanor,” according to California Penal Code 409 as quoted on https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/.