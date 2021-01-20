Monica J. Britt of Ridgecrest, California, passed away on December 23, 2020 in Riverside Community Hospital surrounded by her children and former husband by her side. She was 54 years old.

She was born May 3, 1966 in Trona, California, and was the youngest of five children born to Marrley Raymond Britt, Sr. and Maurenice Taylor Britt, who later moved the family to Ridgecrest when Monica was still in elementary school.

Monica graduated from Mesquite High School in 1984 where she met (at the age of fourteen) and married the “love of her life,” Robert R. Lloyd. They were married for over 35 years living primarily in Ridgecrest, California where they raised three children together, Kyle Ross, Jasey Elizabeth and Taylor Autumn.

Monica was a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a grandmother, and above all, a dear friend who was always there to make you laugh and cried with you when things got tough. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, always there to support and care for them, she put their needs before her own most of the time. Family has always been the most important thing to her.She loved the holidays and family gatherings because that brought everyone together. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with the grandkids, she was an excellent cook … something she’s passed down to her own daughters … old fashioned “home cooking” with lots of love!

Monica is survived by her son, Kyle Ross Lloyd, and her daughters, Jasey Elizabeth Lloyd and Taylor Autumn Lloyd, her two granddaughters, Haven Autumn Kelley and Teagan Elizabeth Wagner, all currently living in Ridgecrest, her sister, Angela Pendleton of Hesperia, California, and many nephews and nieces from both sides of the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Maurenice Britt, and two sisters, Linda and Barbara.

The family has entrusted Holland & Lyons Mortuary with the arrangements. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Desert Memorial Park. A private reception is to follow.