California Senator Shannon Grove (R- Bakersfield) has been ousted as the Republican leader in the California Senate.

Senator Scott Wilk (R- Santa Clarita) was unanimously chosen to take her place as Senate Republican Leader-elect in a vote Wednesday.

Grove has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

The news comes on the heels of Grove tweeting a false claim about the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. In the Tweet, Grove accused those of storming the Capitol building of being members of antifa rather than Trump supporters. The tweet was quickly deleted.

Grove’s office declined to comment on any possible reasons for the change.

Grove announced the shift in Republican leadership via Twitter.

"It has been an honor to serve as the Senate Republican Leader & fight for Californians who far too often do not have their voices heard in the Capitol," Grove tweeted Wednesday.

“Thank you to my colleagues for their faith in my vision for leading our caucus,” Groves' Twitter account quotes Wilk as saying. “California is facing unprecedented challenges and Senate Republicans stand ready with solutions. For everyday Californians there is no greater priority than the pandemic - the health crisis it has created, its economic devastation and educational challenges for our students.”

The leadership change will reportedly take effect in a few weeks.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District in Southern California.

Grove is a frequent visitor to Ridgecrest. She represents the 16th Senate District, which contains large portions of Kern County.