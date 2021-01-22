CHP says Taft man was driving car that in accident that left passenger with major injuries

A Taft man is in jail on felony drunk driving charges after a traffic accident on General Petroleum Avenue Thursday night that critically injured his passenger.

Fabian Garcia, 29, was booked into Kern County Jail at 2:40 a.m., about seven hours after the crash, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Jail website. He is charged with felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol of .08 or greater.

The accident took place about 7:30 p.m.

Details are sketchy, but the California Highway Patrol said Garcia was driving a Honda Accord that struck two parked vehicles on General Petroleum near Pico Street, then continued south before coming to rest against a fence and another vehicle on the 200 block of General Petroleum.

Garcia and his passenger were treated at the scene by firefighters and paramedics. A helicopter landed near the crash scene and the passenger, a man whose name was not available, was flown to Kern Medical with major injuries, firefighters said.

Garcia was taken by ground ambulance to Kern Medical where he was treated and released.





