Mayor Eric Bruen wasted no time getting to the point about his priorities in office during his first public presentation since taking office. Bruen spoke to the Rotary Club of China Lake via Zoom Wednesday about his plans as mayor and why he thinks some sort of new tax will likely be necessary to provide city revenue.

"My number one goal for my term at this stage is to create a revenue solution for three significant issues that have to be solved at the city level," Bruen said. This solution, he said, would likely take the form of some sort of new tax.

Bruen's top issues include providing continued fire services for the community through proposed county changes which may stick the city with more of the bill; better compensating city staff who have not had a cost-of-living increase since 2012; and adding support to a new community pool.

All three, obviously, would require more funds.

Bruen said the idea for some sort of new tax is very much in the planning stages, but he sees it as perhaps inevitable at some level.

"These are revenue issues. The most effective way to solve revenue issues is a tax measure. if we choose not to consider a tax measure I guarantee you, the county will. It's that simple," he said. "We can make a tax measure that addresses all the things that this community wants, starting with the pool."

Asked about specifics, Bruen said, "This is still a ways down the road. I still need to work with my council. I still need to work with our city staff. I don't know what that's going to look like."

Bruen mentioned Measure V — the successful one percent tax that supports public safety and public works — as a tax the public voted for and the ill-fated parks assessment tax as one that did not work out.

"This is my first time even saying some of the things I'm saying," he said. "These three goals we can solve internally. I don't know what the tax revenue solution looks like yet," he said. "What we think the community will support is a big part of it."

Regarding fire services, Bruen said that he does not believe cutting costs by going down to one station is in the best interest of public safety, so more funding may be required. He said the city is looking into a group negotiation joining forces with other small rural communities such as Taft, Wasco and McFarland and negotiating together with the county for the best deal, but that some sort of funding will be required.

"We are going to have a shortfall that is going to have to be paid to the county at some point in the future that the fire fund is not going to solve alone," he said.

The city is applying for an $8.5 million State Parks Participation grant with the intention of putting in a whole new pool at the Pinney Pool site. Council later that same day agreed to support a pool project to the tune of an additional $250,000 per year for 30 years — which was a requirement of the grant application. For more on the pool project see story elsewhere this edition.

Bruen's fourth priority was water, with specific reference to the city's role on the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority. Mayor Pro Tem Scott Hayman is the city's rep to the IWVGA.

Bruen said his other priority in office is providing "consensus, direction and civil conversation on water. Water is going to be a challenge for this community. It has been a challenge for 60 years, it will be a challenge for 20 years ahead of us.”

Bruen said he supports the replenishment fee and thinks it is the IWVGA's role to decide how best to use it, but he said he thinks the way the fee was presented did not necessarily set the right tone for the community.

Bruen said that while the city is represented on the IWVGA, "I don't believe that it's our specific goal to intercede in water as our first mandate."

He said he believes the IWVGA membership has the best interests of the community in mind.

Bruen added that he is in favor of education and continued public involvement when it comes to dealing with water issues but that he does not support agriculture as a continued part of the long-term plan.

"I don't believe the desert is the right place for . . . our water recharge is not supportive of agriculture," he said.