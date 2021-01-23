30-year pledge would be for maintenance; city applying for grant of up to $8.5 million to build it

The Ridgecrest City Council on Wednesday unanimously agreed to pledge roughly $250,000 annually for 30 years to support a proposed pool project. All five council members took part in the meeting, with Vice Mayor Solomon Rajaratnam participating via phone. The meeting was closed to in-person public attendance due to the COVID-pandemic.

The city is applying for a Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization grant of up to $8.5 million for a new community pool to be built in the current Pinney Pool location. The project would involve completely removing the old facility and building a new one in the same place.

Projects must be located in a severely disadvantaged area.

The grant will be awarded in a competitive process, so approval is obviously not guaranteed. City support for operation and maintenance expenses is one requirement of the grant application that the council agreed to file. The application is due March 14, which is an extension of an earlier deadline.

If the city is unable to uphold the 30-year commitment, they may have to repay the grant according to Interim Parks and Rec Director Nerissa Wegener.

Pool expenses are roughly estimated at $350,000 per year according to consultant Counsilman-Hunsaker, who was originally tapped to advise on the pool project by the Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation.

The pool is expected to bring in around $100,000 annually from fees collected from open swim, lessons, concessions, rentals, and so on, leaving the city's share at $250,000. Money would come from the city's general fund according to a staff report.

The plan includes a competition pool of 25 yards by 25 meters, a kiddie pool, shade, lighting, cameras, a snack bar with restrooms, showers and a multipurpose building according to Wegener.

Six community-based meetings have been held already, Wegener said. The next quality of life meeting will be on Feb. 2 and involve discussing design and layout.

Staff will update the council at the first meeting in March what the proposed design will look like.

Notice of awards will take place roughly five months after the application is received, Wegener said.

Ridgecrest has lacked a public pool since the much-loved Pinney Pool was closed as the result of an ADA-compliance lawsuit in 2017. Refurbishing Pinney Pool or building a new pool of some sort has topped the priority list of many community residents ever since.

Mayor Eric Bruen at the Rotary Club of China Lake Zoom meeting earlier the same day said that a new community pool was one of his top priorities during his term. See related story this edition for more.

Watch the DI for more information on upcoming quality of life committee meetings.