Ridgecrest Regional Hospital resumed its community drive-thru vaccine clinic Friday, according to a news release from RRH. The clinic vaccinated patients 65 and older previously in line and awaiting vaccination.

“Despite the strong, cold winds, our vaccine team were out there today braving the weather to begin to [fulfil] our community’s need to be vaccinated,” said Michelle Whalley, RRH Clinic Administrator and Vaccine Task Force Leader in the release. “We’re gearing up for an even busier schedule next week as we administer vaccines via the drive-thru for our community, as well as second doses to our health care workers.”

RRH will only schedule appointments one week in advance due to the “very limited vaccine supply at this time,” according to the release. “This is to ensure the RRH has enough COVID-19 vaccines to fulfill the scheduled appointments, with approximately 500 calls in the queue at the end of the week.”

RRH will continue making calls over the weekend to schedule appointments for those who have been waiting, the release states.

“We would like to reassure the community that our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible, as soon as additional vaccines from the state are received. We appreciate your patience, and so does our dedicated COVID-19 task force,” Whalley said according to the release.

Eligible people who want to be added to the RRH waitlist for a vaccine appointment are asked to call or text 833-216-6663 and leave a message with details. An RRH representative will return the contact to schedule your date and time, according to the release.

The return call phone number will display as 760-446-3551. Anyone who has contacted RRH is asked to expect to receive the call and check voicemail boxes regularly.

RRH also notes that weather forecasts may include snow and rain next week and asks everyone to be extremely careful as They travel to keep their appointments.

The Kern County Public Health Department reported four deaths and 685 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

According to the KCPHD interactive map, Ridgecrest has had 1,460 total cases, while Inyokern is listed as having had 55 total cases. According to the San Bernardino COVID dashboard, Trona has had 34 total cases.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital reported 22 new cases Friday — 17 from Ridgecrest, four from Inyokern and two from out of town.

The California Blueprint Data Chart shows that the San Joaquin region currently has a 0% Intensive Care Unit availability. In order to have the Stay at Home Order lifted, the region would have to have a 15% ICU availability.