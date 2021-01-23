“You have no idea the physical toll that three [administrations] have on a person!”

You might recognize most of that quote from NBC’s The Office, when a frustrated Michael Scott lashes out over his ever-changing … situation, as governed by his very controlling girlfriend, Jan. While Scott was referring to countless vasectomies, I think these last few administrations are just as painful.

I was reminded of these 30 seconds of TV gold when I heard today that Biden was reentering the Paris Agreement, after Trump took us out of it, after Obama got us into it. Or that Biden was reopening the borders, after Trump tightened them down, after Obama opened them. Biden signed several Executive Orders on his first day in office that essentially undo much of what Trump had done in his four years. “Snip, Snap! Snip, Snap!” as Michael Scott would bewail. All this back and forth is tiresome, frustrating, and symptomatic of a real breakdown of party cohesion in Congress. What is the problem? Unity.

Jessica Weston wrote in Wednesday’s paper about whether “unity” should really be the key theme of US politics moving forward. Weston says she doesn’t really think so. And she’s right. I had already planned on writing something about this hivemind ideal called “unity” even before I read her piece. How could I not? In the days leading up to President Biden’s inauguration, and especially on the very day, I was pummeled by the media — both left and right — and their demand for unity: the ultimate medicine to fix our ailing country. Right?

The problem is — and Weston hits on this — that “unity” implies “oneness.” That is, that a successful nation is one that thinks, acts, and speaks with one mind and one mouth. “Unity” suggests that there can only be one thing: “us.” No left wing, no right wing, just a wingless America. Who wants to ride on that plane? No, unity is not the vehicle that drives democracy.

The Triune God, for example, is expressed as a unity, since God is three persons (Father, Son, Spirit) in one God. He is not three separate things.

This metaphysical distinction shows, I hope, that Americans are necessarily not unified. We are indeed two parties, and, to be sure, we comprise one nation (for the most part, save for other, smaller parties). The difference is that for God, balance is an inherent quality. For us, balance requires constant and slight adjustments, always in pursuit of that “more perfect union” that our Constitution reminds us is our goal. Because we are not God, we can’t cross a tightrope without a balancing pole.

I couldn’t begin to guess where things started to derail — it seems like this polarization has been festering for decades and was made worse in recent years by the revolutionary “interwebs.” However, as I say often, it doesn’t matter now. Going from hard left, to hard right, and back again, is a good way to crash a car — let alone a nation. Balance, and not unity, will be the cause of true cohesion.

A healthy, cohesive relationship, whether it’s Michael and Jan, or Democrats and Republicans, shouldn’t give you whiplash every 4 years.