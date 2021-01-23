A preliminary hearing has been set for a Ridgecrest man accused of first-degree murder and arson.

A preliminary hearing for George Richard Smith Jr. is scheduled for Monday morning at the Kern County Superior Court of California.

Smith, 59, is charged with first-degree murder, arson and reckless evasion of a peace officer according to court documents.

There have been two pre-preliminary hearings for this case so far — one on Nov. 30, 2020, and one on Friday, Jan. 22.

Smith was arrested on June 30, 2020, after the Ridgecrest Police Department said a woman, identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office as Vickie Lynne Ryno Smith, 54, was found dead in a burning house in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive.

KCCO determined that Vickie Lynne Ryno Smith had died prior to the fire with early investigations leading officials to believe that George Smith was involved.

After originally fleeing from police officers, George Smith was eventually spotted at the Arco in the 900 block of South China Lake Boulevard where he was arrested.

According to court documents, he admitted to killing his wife claiming to feel like he was in “a bad dream waiting to wake up.”

Text messages between a “close friend” and Vickie Lynee Ryno Smith stated that abuse was occurring the weeks leading up to the murder.

George Richard Smith Jr.’s bail has been set at $1 million. He has pleaded not guilty.