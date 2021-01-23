On January 10, 2021 Samuel Anthony Haun (Tony) left the limitations of this world. He was 56 years old. Tony was born July 24, 1964 in Long Beach, California. Tony’s early years were in an uncertain home life and culminated with a period of time as a foster child. At age 7 he was welcomed, celebrated, adopted and loved by Sam and Cheryl Haun of Ridgecrest, California. Tony quickly adapted to desert life and soon became an expert lizard hunter. He loved family adventures… hiking,camping, and especially fishing with “granddaddy “Harold Cook. Extended family fun with aunts, uncles and cousins was always a highlight.

Tony graduated in 1982 from Burroughs High School. While there he played trombone in the band, swam on the swim team, and was junior class treasurer. It was during these years that he met his lifelong friend, Ken Chapman. They have enjoyed many escapades together. Tony was raised in the All Faith Chapel at China Lake where he accepted Christ at a young age. Cerro Coso Community College was his educational destination post high school.

In 1987, he joined the United States Air Force and was always very proud of his service to our country. Following his military service, Tony pursued many career paths… electronic sales superstar (Circuit City and others), superintendent in the construction industry, and finally (when the economic downturn all but halted construction) as a long haul truck driver. While in the Air Force, Tony married, divorced and had one daughter, Breanne (Gig Harbor, WA).

In 1993, Tony married Sandra Carreon, the love of his life of 27 years. Together they have four children; Samantha (Pasadena, CA), Zachary (Lake Havasu City, AZ), Kendall (Victorville, CA) and Cassidy (Victorville, CA). His family has been a constant support during his 8+ year battle of debilitating illness with several autoimmune disorders. He loved his family fiercely and fought bravely to overcome his illness. Now he is at peace… no more hospitalizations, and in good company. He is watching over his family with pride and in a protective mode.

Tony is survived by his wife Sandra (of the family home in Victorville, CA); his children Breanne, Samantha, Zachary (Lauren), Kendall, and Cassidy as well as his parents Sam and Cheryl Haun of Stevenson, WA. His two grand “girls” Camille (three) and Aurora (seven months) were his delight!