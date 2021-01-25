* WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected above 5,000 feet. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches anticipated from 4,000 feet to 5,000 feet.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada.

* WHEN...Valid from 4 PM PST Sunday afternoon until to 4 PM PST Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Periods of snow may cause travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and low visibility.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH KINGS RIVER ... CENTRAL SIERRA ... SEQUOIA KINGS

Instructions:

Be prepared for travel delays. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.