Kern County remains in purple tier

The California Department of Public Health lifted its regional "stay at home" order on Monday, Jan. 25. This leaves Kern County in the purple (or strictest) tier of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Color-coded tiers are part of the statewide Blueprint for a Safer Economy and indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. The significance of the latest move appears to be that Kern County will be judged by itself rather than as a part of the larger San Joaquin region.

Services and activities, such as outdoor dining and personal services, may resume immediately with required modifications. Learn more about the state framework and what is currently allowed to be open in Kern County here: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/#county-status.

"It is still critical that residents continue to wear masks when they leave their homes, maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet, wash their hands frequently, avoid gatherings and mixing with other households, follow all state issued guidance and get the vaccine when it’s their turn," according to a news release from the Kern County Department of Public Health.

To learn more about the lifted order see Cal OES press release: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/#county-status.

For more specifics on Kern County, see https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/