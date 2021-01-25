The National Weather Service out of Hanford, CA warned Monday of hazardous travel for mountain passes/desert areas through Tuesday morning followed by a major storm system Tuesday night.

Damaging wind gusts in the Kern County desert were expected Sunday night into Monday night.

Hazardous, snow covered roads over Kern County mountain passes were expected Sunday night and Monday.

A major storm system is possible Tuesday night through Thursday night.

Damaging wind gusts in parts of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Hills are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, along with very cold morning lows in the valley Tuesday morning.