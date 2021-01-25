The Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 26 for what may be a brief meeting. On the agenda are committee assignments for city org, economic development, quality of life and infrastructure committees.

Also on the agenda is an item regarding the Planning Commission Academy March 24 to 26.

The meeting will not be open to the public for in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meetings are routinely streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live and are also available for playback after the meeting.

To call in for public comments call 760-499-5010. The city asks callers to be patient. The phone line will allow only one caller at a time, so if the line is busy callers are asked to continue to dial. The city will be allowing a 20-30 second delay between callers to give time for media delays and callers to dial in. Callers wishing to comment on multiple items are asked to call in separately as each item is presented.

Written comments supporting, opposing, or otherwise commenting on an agenda item can be submitted for distribution to the Planning Commission prior to the meeting. Send emails to hspurlock@ridgecrest-ca.gov.

Written correspondence may be sent to Heather Spurlock, Planning Department, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Those writing are asked to specify to which agenda item the comment relates.

“All communication, whether it is a formal letter or an online informal email, is read by the Planning Commission,” according to the agenda.

Access the Planning Commission agenda, minutes and video web page at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/272/Planning-Commission.

The process is temporary and subject to change due to various circumstances, according to the city. Those with questions are asked to call Spurlock at 760-499-5063.