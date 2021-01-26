Driver and passenger, who suffered major injuries, were not wearing seat belts, CHP says

The driver of a car involved in a major injury accident in South Taft last week remained in jail Tuesday.

Fabian Garcia, 30, of Taft, is charged with two felony counts in the crash that damaged at least two parked vehicles and left passenger with major head injuries.

Neither the driver nor his passenger, identified as Daniel Hernandez Garcia, 26, also of Taft were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

It isn't known if the two men were related.

The California Highway Patrol said Fabian Garcia lost control of his car as he entered General Petroleum Avenue from Jamison Lane.

The 2015 Honda Accord struck two parked vehicles.

Fabian Garcia was placed under arrest at Kern Medical by CHP officers and later booked into the Kern County Jail where he is being held on $20,000 bail.

He is charged with driving under the influence causing bodily injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 causing bodily injury.

Daniel Garcia was flown to Kern Medical with more serious injuries.

"This collision serves as a great reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving, and the importance of always wearing your seatbelt," CHP officer Adam Taylor said.