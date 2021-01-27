The Desert Artists’ League has started its 2020-21 session, with general meetings being held on the first Monday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m.

In the meantime, meetings will be held via Zoom.

The February 1 program is a ‘LOVE’ card designed by members that participated in the Carolyn McDaniels’ program, which is free to attend.

Membership dues will remain free until their next session. For more information contact DAL President Penny LePome at 760-375-5287 or visit the DAL website at desertartistsleague.org.





