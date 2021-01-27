Drug arrests and domestic violence were up in 2020 in Ridgecrest. Also showing an uptick were robberies and auto theft, but other Part 1 crimes were down roughly 11 percent overall. Non-fatal traffic collisions causing injuries also decreased, possibly due to a reduction in traffic on the roads. Fatal traffic accidents increased from 1 in 2019 to 2 in 2020.

That was the word from Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Jan. 20. McLaughlin gave a run-down of crime statistics from the previous year by request at the council meeting.

Part 1 crimes are considered very serious and tend to be reported more reliably than others, McLaughlin explained to the DI Tuesday. Part 1 crime reports are taken directly by the police rather than a separate agency which aggregates the data and does not necessarily contribute to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program.

RPD made 894 drug-related arrests in 2020, as compared to 669 in 2019.

McLaughlin at the meeting said the increase may be partially due to COVID-19 pandemic-related stress and/or an influx of inmates released from custody into the community during the pandemic.

There has been an uptick in local domestic violence incidents, from 645 total in 2019 to 695 in 2020.

According to McLaughlin, what are known as 415 domestic violence incident reports documenting arguments without physical abuse remained consistent with 298 in 2019 and 300 in 2020.

"Those are reports if two people are arguing and there’s no physical. There’s no crime really. We still document it," McLaughlin said.

The increase was in reporting of potentially more serious incidents categorized as “all other” which "could be significant abuse or misdemeanor-type abuse," according to McLaughlin. These increased from 347 in 2019 to 395 in 2020.

McLaughlin noted that concerns over domestic violence have been prevalent.

“We've been asked a lot about this one from everyone,” he said prior to giving the statistics.

In all, violent crimes decreased slightly from 429 in 2019 to 417 in 2020.

Of these, homicides decreased from 3 in 2019 to 1 in 2020. Robbery increased from 11 (2019) to 19 (2020). Sexual assaults decreased from 31 (2019) to 20 (2020) and assault decreased from 384 (2019) to 377 (2020).

Robberies were committed using a variety of weapons: in three cases a firearm was used; in one case a knife was used; in one case some “other weapon” was used. In 14 cases physical force or strong-arming was used.

Robberies and auto theft increased in 2020.

“One of the largest ones and probably the most preventable [crimes] is theft from vehicles," McLaughlin said. An estimated nearly $200,000 worth of property was stolen from vehicles, the majority of which were unlocked, according to McLaughlin.

“A few where they broke the windows when they saw something worth taking, because it is a risk to make that noise," he added.

McLaughlin urged people not to leave valuables in cars and to lock car doors.

“It really will work," he said.

"Take your purses out of your cars, guys. Take your purses out of your cars, take your phones out of your cars. Don’t leave your kids' iPads in your cars," Mayor Eric Bruen later added.

Total property crimes decreased from 406 in 2019 to 326 in 2020.

Of these, burglary decreased from 119 (2019) to 76 (2020). Theft decreased from 243 (2019) to 200 (2020). Auto theft increased from 39 (2019) to 45 (2020) and arson stayed the same with 5 for each year.

In all total Part 1 crimes went down from 835 to 743, a decrease of roughly 11 percent.

Total arrests increased from 2,311 (2019) to 2,629 (2020). Total incidents went down slightly from 36,590 in 2019 to 35,996 in 2020.

Total calls for service also remained consistent with 23,657 in 2019 and 23,516 in 2020. Reports also remained similar with 4,223 in 2019 and 4,295 in 2020.

Overall, McLaughlin said, there was not as big a difference between the locked-down timeframe and the rest of the year as he expected to see.

Injury traffic collisions down

“Our injury traffic collisions went down quite a bit. For several months we didn’t have a lot of traffic on the road," McLaughlin noted. There were, however, two fatalities in 2020 as opposed to one in 2019.

The year 2019 saw 70 injury collisions and one fatal; 2020 had 55 injury collisions and two fatal.

DUI-related injury traffic collisions also went down from 27 in 2019 to 18 in 2020, McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin will be stepping into a new role as Deputy City Manager later this year, according to City Manager Ron Strand later in the meeting. Strand was also a previous RPD Chief. It is unclear at this point who will fill McLaughlin’s shoes with RPD, but a hiring effort is getting underway according to Strand.