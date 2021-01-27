The California Department of Health announced that the Regional Stay Home Order was lifted Monday after projections showed ICU availabilities would rise above 15% in the coming weeks.

This means that counties must now refer back to the tier rules listed under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the same set of guidelines put in place prior to the Regional Stay Home Order.

Ridgecrest and Kern County fall into the purple or widespread risk category, with only four counties meeting the State’s criteria to move outside of the purple tier. For Ridgecrest, this means that outdoor dining, hair and nail salons, as well as outdoor church services, are now allowed. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew has also been lifted.

In order for Ridgecrest to move into the red or substantial tier, Kern County would have to report a seven-day average of seven or fewer daily COVID-19 cases per 100 thousand residents.

The Kern County Public Health Department reported another 555 cases Tuesday. According to the KCPH website, 22.9% of residents tested return a positive test.

The interactive map lists Ridgecrest as having had 1,548 total cases and Inyokern as having had 61 total cases. According to the San Bernardino COVID dashboard, Trona has had 34 total cases.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital reported another 22 cases Tuesday — 20 from Ridgecrest and one from Inyokern. In total, RRH has administered 1,302 vaccinations as of Monday.

KCPH announced that Brynn Carrigan was appointed as its next director on Tuesday, replacing Matt Constantine, who announced his plans to retire in March 2021.

For eight years, Carrigan has been the Assistant Director of KCPH.

“Among her diverse responsibilities in managing departmental programs and services, she has served as Incident Commander for Public Health’s Department Operations Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brynn has been instrumental in the development of innovative community based programs such as Waste Hunger Not Food, Certified Healthy and Know Your Numbers,” a press release from KCPH reads.

Carrigan has served Kern County for nearly 14 years and graduated from California State University, Bakersfield with a degree in Business Administration, according to the press release.

Carrigan will join Constantine in ‘a dual leadership role’ until his retirement.