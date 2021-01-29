The potential pool grant is on the agenda when the Parks, Recreation and Quality of Life Committee holds its virtual meeting Feb. 2. The committee will be talking about art/beautification, as presented by the James Monroe Middle School Art Department as well as pool layout.

The city plans to apply for a Statewide Park Program (SPP) grant of up to $8.5 million in a competitive process with the application due in March. Public input is one of the categories the application will be judged on, so the city encourages people to share their thoughts on the project.

The plan is for an entirely new pool structure to be built in the old Pinney Pool location. The Ridgecrest City Council at its most recent meeting agreed to pledge an estimated $250,000 for 30 years to help maintain the pool if the grant is awarded. If the city fails to deliver on this support, the entire grant may be subject to repayment, according to city staff.

The committee meeting is closed to in-person public attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public participation is via WebEx or call in. The phone number is 1-650-479-3208.

Meeting number/access code is 126 967 2042. Password is scXVDDC9S52.