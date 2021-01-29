Ridgecrest was hit by a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on Thursday at around 6:25 p.m.
The U.S. Geological Service (USGS) reported that the earthquake was 13km east-northeast of Ridgecrest and that it was 8.1km in depth.
