Ridgecrest Regional Hospital has no more COVID-19 vaccinations and no estimation of when it will receive its next shipment.

Without a vaccine, or even a potential shipment date, the hospital cannot schedule future vaccinations, it can only keep a list of those interested while the wait for more vaccines continues.

Once RRH receives its next batch of vaccines, those who previously called to set up an appointment will begin receiving callbacks. Those interested in joining the waitlist can call (833) 216-6663.

The announcement came in a press release from the hospital on Thursday afternoon, coupled with a link to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent press release regarding vaccine distribution.

Newsom’s press release explains the State’s plan to rework the distribution of vaccinations based on “lessons learned” from the 10-Day vaccine challenge, though it is unknown exactly how this new process will affect RRH.

“We have learned that to accelerate pace we need to dial up the scale of our efforts to ensure vaccine supply goes into arms as quickly as it arrives in the state,” the press release reads. “California will build a statewide vaccine administration network to speed the equitable delivery of current supply to eligible Californians” with the new approach heavily focusing on equity.

The plan is scheduled to take effect in mid-February, with eligibility standards being simplified.

Phase 1B, Tier 1, will include those 65+, healthcare workers, education, child care, emergency services, as well as food and agriculture workers. The next eligible group, based on age, will then be vaccinated.

All of this is dependent on vaccine availability — which is dictated by the federal government.

For now, RRH will have to wait. As of Monday, the hospital has performed 1,302 vaccinations.

Community case count

Ridgecrest Regional reported two new cases Wednesday and another 21 cases Thursday — 22 from Ridgecrest (two reported on Wednesday and 20 reported Thursday) and one positive from Trona.

The Kern County Public Health Department reported a combined 18 deaths and 1,208 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing Kern County’s death total to over 600.

According to the interactive map, Ridgecrest has had 1,617 total cases and Inyokern has had 64 total cases.

According to the San Bernardino County COVID dashboard, Trona has had 34 total cases.

Kern County is averaging 63.1 cases per 100 thousand, according to the State’s website, much higher than the needed 7.0 or below needed to move into the red, or substantial risk, tier.