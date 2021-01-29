A second preliminary hearing has been set for a Ridgecrest man accused of first-degree murder and arson.

George Richard Smith Jr. has a second preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning at the Kern County Superior Court of California.

Smith, 59, is charged with first-degree murder, arson and reckless evasion of a peace officer, events that allegedly occurred on June 30, 2020, according to court documents.

Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Vickie Lynne Ryno Smith, 54, after she was found dead inside of a burning house in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive. It was determined she was dead prior to the fire, leading investigators to believe George Smith was involved.

According to court documents, he admitted to killing his wife, though he has pleaded not guilty.

George Richard Smith Jr.’s bail has been set at $1 million.