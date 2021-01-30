Should public comment be moved near the end of city council meetings? That is one topic the Ridgecrest City Council will be tackling when they get together Feb. 3.

A meeting policy amendment suggested by Mayor Eric Bruen would move the public comment portion of the meeting from near the beginning of the meeting to near the end, prior to the city manager’s report.

Bruen is suggesting the change based on instruction he received during a League of California Cities New Mayor and Council Academy, according to a staff report.

The amended policy for Conduct at Public Meetings can be read online as an agenda attachment at https://www.ridgecrest-ca.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.

Meetings are closed to the public for in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. See below for instructions on how to participate in public comment, which is still toward the beginning of the meeting for callers.

Also on the agenda are presentations on the city’s five-year paving plan and the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. No information on either report was included with the agenda.

Also on the agenda is a second reading and potential adoption of a city policy on Accessory Dwelling Units. A consent calendar item asks council to approve the notice of completion for the west side of the South Downs Street Project and release roughly $84,000 to the Griffith Company.

A closed session at 5:30 lists one item of existing litigation Dever v. City of Ridgecrest, Kern County Superior Court.

The regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 3, 2021.

All council meetings will be closed to public attendance until further notice with only council members and essential staff allowed to attend in person.

Council meetings are routinely streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live and are also available for playback after the meeting.

To call in for public comments call 760-499-5010. The city asks callers to be patient. The phone line will allow only one caller at a time, so if the line is busy callers are asked to continue to dial. The city will be allowing a 20-30 second delay between callers to give time for media delays and callers to dial in. Callers wishing to comment on multiple items are asked to call in separately as each item is presented.

Written comments supporting, opposing, or otherwise commenting on an agenda item can be submitted for distribution to the City Council prior to the meeting. Send emails to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov. Written correspondence may be sent to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Those writing are asked to specify to which agenda item the comment relates.

“All communication, whether it is a formal letter or an online informal email, is read by the City Council,” according to the city.

Access the City Council agenda, minutes and video web page at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council.

The process is temporary and subject to change due to various circumstances, according to the city. Those with questions are asked to call Charlon at 760-499-5002.