A move to Ridgecrest to live with her daughter Donna took Irene Ekkens’ life in an unexpected direction when she wound up helping Donna and her husband Rick David raise puppies for the Guide Dogs for the Blind organization.

Irene — now 96 — said her family’s work with GDB caught her by surprise but she soon grew to love it.

“It's just one of those things that I love to be a part of. It isn't anything I ever thought I would have,” she said.

Irene went on to become so helpful to the organization that she eventually received special recognition when CEO Chris Benninger emailed her to express gratitude for her continuous generous donations and support.

“I appreciated it a lot,” Irene told the Daily Independent in a phone interview Friday. Then she went on to share the accolade with others.

“There are so many people who are doing the same thing,” she said.

Irene became involved with GDB through Donna and Rick, who have been raising puppies for the organization since 2014.

“I was immediately hooked,” Irene said.

It didn’t take her long, she said, to realize that “I needed to put something into it, donations.

[The volunteers] don't get paid, but there is still a cost to them.”

In addition to donating funds, she also helps Donna and Rick raise the dogs. They are currently raising their seventh dog, a three-month-old black lab named Velvet.

"She's a little pistol-packing mama right now,” Irene said with a laugh.

Volunteers prepare the dogs to eventually aid the sight-impared, which means most dogs are eventually given up for more training and eventual adoption.

Irene explained how a focus on the eventual owner makes it easier to give the dogs up when the time comes.

“People say, ‘How can you love that dog so much and then let it go?’ Of course I love it. But my attention is toward the person who will receive that dog for the rest of their life and have it as a companion,” she explained.

Before the pandemic, trainers took the dogs everywhere to expose them to a variety of experiences.

In normal times, Puppies in Training in green vests accompanied their owners to stores, the library, church services and kindergarten classes and many other places.

“Now it’s mainly Walmart and long walks,” Irene said with a laugh. The group hopes to get the puppies and trainers out and about to more places as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Other dogs trained by the Davids have gone on to a variety of assignments. Andretti is a Working Guide Dog in Montana, and Guapa is a Working Guide Dog who splits her time between Washington state and British Columbia, according to the organization.

Another dog, Kenya, was chosen to be a Breeder and resides in California. The Davids’ sixth puppy, Kanya, and most recent puppy, Velvet, are both Kenya’s daughters from different litters.

After being socialized by volunteers, most dogs go on to more structured formal training.

Kenya recently returned to the GDB Campus in Oregon, for formal guide training. The local GDB Club is waiting each week for news of her progress as she works through the eight levels of training.

GDB has been providing guides for visually-impaired people for more than 75 years. Dog raisers are all volunteers. Local Club members include Puppy Raisers, Puppy Sitters, and a specially generous category of Puppy Supporters.

Irene — along with Barbara Butler, and Linda Murray — has supported several local puppies during their socialization and development, according to the local group. Their donations have provided working harnesses for puppies who either graduated as working guides or medical care for breeders.

For more information about the puppy-raising program or the GDB National program, contact: ipuppy@guidedogs.com.

“I am so proud of my kids for doing this and realizing what this means to all these people who are on the list and need help. They need to have a dog,” Irene said.

Irene originally moved to Ridgecrest from Southern California. She said she loves the people in the area.

“This community. I have never seen a community like this one,” she said. “They pull together, they help each other. It's incredible. I haven't seen anything like this anywhere. I feel like this is my family."