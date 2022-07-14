A very hot weekend is in store for the Westside with afternoon high temperatures up to 106 degrees expected in Taft.
In fact, triple-digit heat is in the forecast through at least the middle of net weeks, although there are hits a a possible cooling trend in the longer range.
The warmup starts Thursday with high of 101 followed by a high of 102 on Friday.
Friday and Saturday are expected to the be the hottest days in the forecast period with highs up to 106.
Monday's high is expected to be 104, followed by 102 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday.
There won't be a lot of overnight relief with lows staying in the upper 70s to around 80.
