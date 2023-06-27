Summer is finally arriving.
After weeks of below-normal temperatures, the hot weather is going to hit Taft by the end of the week with afternoon highs well into the triple digits.
The thermometer could top 100 as early as Thursday, but the hottest weather is expected for the weekend with high around 106 degrees on Saturday and Sunday after a high near 102 on Friday Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s Thursday and Friday before warming to near 80 for the weekend.
The National Weather Service is expected to issue an excessive heat watch for the weekend.
Winds will be gust y in the afternoon and evening hours with gust to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening hours
This heatwave will be even more dangerous because there’s been no chance for anyone to acclimate to the heat. The weekend highs will be more than 20 degrees hotter than last weekend.
Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. when the predicted high temperature is 105 or higher. Taft’s cooling center is in the community center on 500 Cascade Place and Maricopa’s is in Gusher Hall on California Street.
The Kern County Department of Public Health is urging people to be cautions.
“Many families will be enjoying the outdoors this holiday weekend and we urge them to do so safely,” says Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health. “We are transitioning from very mild temperatures to triple digit heat very quickly and I urge everyone to practice heat safety to prevent any heat-related tragedies.”
Tips to stay safe during heat risk:
Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty. Avoid drinks that contain caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar.
Avoid outdoor physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.
Wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face and neck and loose-fitting clothing.
Regularly check on any elderly relatives or friends who live alone. Many may be on medications which increase likelihood of dehydration.
Use cool compresses, misting, showers and baths. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience a rapid, strong pulse, you feel delirious or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.
Never leave infants, children, elderly or pets in a parked car. It can take as little as 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to rise to levels that can kill.
