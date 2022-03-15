Three people were cited in Taft for allegedly furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors as part of a statewide enforcement action by the California Alcoholic Beverages Control Board.
Operation Shoulder Tap 2022.a statewide underage drinking enforcement operation conducted by the ABC and local law enforcement agencies is designed to create awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and keep communities safe.
About 170 citations were issued statewide, the ABC said.
In Taft, ABC teamed up with the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Under the program, a minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol, the ABC said. The minor indicates in some way he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol.
If the adults agree and purchase alcohol for the minor, the ABC said, officers then cite them for furnishing alcohol to the minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service. The program is intended to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Many of the local operations were funded by the ABC through the department’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program and some were funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In addition to the citations, at least eight other individuals were cited for open containers, public drunkenness, or taken into custody for various crimes or outstanding warrants
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.