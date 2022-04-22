Aera Energy and the Kiwanis Club of Taft are sponsoring this year’s State of the City Luncheon on Thursday, April 28, at noon, in the Oildorado Room of the Taft Transit Center, 550 Supply Row, next to the Oilworker Monument.
Featured speaker at this 2022 luncheon will be Brent Ilott, Vice President of Operations for Aera, who joinedthe comany as production engineer at Aera’s Midway-Sunset field in 2003. In the seven years Ilott served in the Midway-Sunset field, he worked in multiple roles of increasing responsibility, including support of Aera’s Ventura field as a lead production engineer. In 2012, Ilott was promoted to manager of operations at Aera’s Belridge field, and most recently he served as drilling manager before taking over the VP position.
Returning from its debut showing at the Rec, the award-winning film by Sydney Bowie Linden which shows the community of Taft through the eyes of an oil family—the Les Clark, Jr. family, will be presented. We will also hear from Les Clark, Jr. and from our Mayor, Dave Noerr —both of whom are well-qualified to speak to the changes in the “oil patch” this past year and to the state of oil and gas in Kern County.
The luncheon is being catered by OT Cookhouse, and the food service will begin promptly at noon, making use of every minute.
“We have packed an incredible amount of information into this event. We are expecting a great crowd, but folks must call the Chamber 661 765-2165—by April 22--to reserve their seats,” stated Dr. Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Chamber. The cost for lunch is $20.
