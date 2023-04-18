It’s time to pitch to clean up Taft again.
The third annual Bob Hampton Memorial Cleanup will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. It a combination community cleanup and bulky waste collection event
You can join to help cleanup the public areas in Taft or just cleanup up your property
Individuals, families, businesses and groups of all sizes are invited.
Just meet up on Main Street between the Best Western and Cavins.
Gloves, trash bags and refreshments will be provided.
You can also get rid of a lot of junk from around your house. Just drive it down to the site.
Old home appliances, mattresses, televisions and e-waste, furniture, water heaters and tires without rims can all be dropped off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.