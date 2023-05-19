The 15th annual Taft Chamber of Commerce Rails to Trails Car Show is coming Saturday.
Cars will be on display to the public from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m. on Rails to Trails both east and west of Sixth Street. Late registration will begin at 7 a.m.
There will be about 20 craft and four food vendors at the show as well.
IN addition, there will be music and raffle prizes.
Judging starts at 9 a.m. and winners will be announced at 2 p.m.
