A driver has been arrested on drunk driving charges in connection with Monday's fatal collision on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County.
The California Highway Patrol said the suspect driver, identified as, Jose Morales, 44, of Parlier, was westbound on Highway 46 between Cholame and Shandon when his GMC Yukon crossed into the eastbound lanes and sideswiped a Jeep SUV puling a trailer then collided head-on with a Dodge 3500 truck, causing it to crash through a fence and into a field ,
The driver of the Dodge, identified as David Alan Schulte, 60, of Exeter, died.
A fourth vehicle swerved to avoid the accident and struck a barbed wire fence.
Morales' Yukon overturned in the crash.
He was arrested at the scene and taken to a San Luis Obispo hospital for medical clearance before being booked into SLO County Jail.
The people in the other two vehicles escaped with minor injuries..
