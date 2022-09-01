The Kern County Sheriff said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Lost Hills.
Marco Antonio Aldaco Jr., age 30, was arrested Wednesday in Wasco and charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and various weapons violations, the KCSO said. Aldaco was booked into the Sheriff's central receiving facility and is being held without bail.
The Sheriff said one man was killed and a second critically injured Tuesday night in a shooting on the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue.
The dead man has been identified as Ulyses Aviles, 34, of Lost Hills.
