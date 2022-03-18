One man was killed and another suffered major injuries in a head-on collision in the Buttonwillow area early Friday.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating and says it may be alcohol-related.
The fatality was identified late Friday morning by the Kern County Coroner as Bernabe Lopez Garcia, 24, of Arvin.
The CHP said Garcia was westbound on Stockdale Highway west of Highway 43 just before 2 a.m. when the 2004 Chevrolet he was driving drifted into the eastbound lanes d into the path of a Kenworth tractor and the two vehicles collided head-on.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Miguel Angel Lopez, 29, from Arvin, suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
The driver of the Kenworth, Tomas Morales Torres, 24, of Mexicali, escaped injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.