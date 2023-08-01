A large explosion and several smaller one rocked Taft early Tuesday with an asphalt truck exploded.
The truck was parked at the Western Inn and Suites on the 200 block of Kern Street the fire erupted.
Emergency dispatchers initially received reports that the motel was on fire
However, when they arrived, firefighters found a tanker truck specially designed for the transportation of liquid asphalt engulfed in fire. Some of the contents of the tanker had spilled out and was running across the parking lot, but the hotel was not on fire.
There were no injuries, but about a dozen guests at the motel were evacuated for more than 30 minutes.
Kern County firefighters had the fire knocked down in about 30 minutes.
A hazardous materials team was called in because the hot asphalt was mixing with the water and running through the parking lot and into the alley.
First responders said the truck was used to apply hot asphalt to cracks in roadways.
