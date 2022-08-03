The Taft man charged with attempted murder in connection with a July 2 stabbing has been ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in Kern County Superior Court.
Jose Manuel Ernesto Lopez, 21, was held to answer on all counts, including the attempted murder charge, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury and making criminal threats.
He has pleaded not guilty.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in metro division on Aug. 9.
He is being held without bail in the Kern County Sheriff's central receiving facility.
Lopez is charged with the stabbing of an adult male on the 300 block of South Eighth Street just after midnight on July 2.
The victim suffered major injuries, according to Taft Police.
The suspect had fled by the time officers arrived.
Police said Lopez was identified as the suspect and officers obtained a warrant and arrested him July 15 in the 400 block of Kern Street.
